SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,834,000 after purchasing an additional 279,092 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,684,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,266,000 after buying an additional 572,511 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.