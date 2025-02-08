SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 787 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3129 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

