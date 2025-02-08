SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Daiwa America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.19.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,593.52. This trade represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,430. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

