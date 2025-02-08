SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 911.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,020.9% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 901.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 68,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,293.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $82.33 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.