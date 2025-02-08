Santori & Peters Inc. Has $487,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Santori & Peters Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 159,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,997,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $224.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

