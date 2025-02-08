Santori & Peters Inc. Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after buying an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,482,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

