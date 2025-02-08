Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 28,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 128,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

