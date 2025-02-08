Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,923,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 345,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,258,000 after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTI opened at $298.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $243.35 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The company has a market capitalization of $447 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

