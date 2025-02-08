Sanchez Wealth Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,639 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 2.49% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,748,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,258,000 after purchasing an additional 880,999 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,146,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,644,000 after acquiring an additional 703,231 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,049,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 118,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,875,000.

PYLD opened at $26.11 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

