Samson Rock Capital LLP Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. VEON comprises about 1.1% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Samson Rock Capital LLP’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VEON by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VEON by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VEON had a positive return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 81.71%.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

