Sageworth Trust Co Has $700,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sageworth Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.86.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.