Sageworth Trust Co Has $15.50 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.0% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $180.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

