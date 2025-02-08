Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,502,000 after buying an additional 58,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 591,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 569,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 406,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,609 shares of company stock valued at $87,647,208. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.2 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $264.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $277.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.