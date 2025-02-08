Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.48 and last traded at $80.96. Approximately 542,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,706,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Roku Trading Up 4.8 %

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $82,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,635.15. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,712,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,646,000 after acquiring an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after purchasing an additional 507,643 shares during the period. JAT Capital Mgmt LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after purchasing an additional 445,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

