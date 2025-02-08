Robocap Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,556 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.8% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,684,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 547,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after purchasing an additional 265,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,232,000 after buying an additional 42,287 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.