Robocap Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,849 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robocap Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for about 6.2% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.82.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $525.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.55.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

