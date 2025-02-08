Relx (NYSE:RELX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 130415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth $44,516,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,148,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,284,000 after purchasing an additional 548,423 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 194.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 227,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,163 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

