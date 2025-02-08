Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 9.5 %

RGA stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.43.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

