Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 9.5 %
RGA stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.43.
Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
