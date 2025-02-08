Regional Health Properties: Panel Affirms Decision to Delist Common Stock and Preferred Shares from NYSE American

Regional Health Properties, Inc. recently received confirmation from the Listing Qualifications Panel of the NYSE American regarding the delisting proceedings of its Common Stock and Series A Redeemable Preferred Shares. As initially disclosed in a Form 8-K filing on November 12, 2024, the NYSE American staff had decided to commence delisting procedures due to Regional Health Properties’ failure to meet specific listing requirements.

An 18-month compliance plan, which concluded on November 10, 2024, aimed at reinstating compliance with NYSE American’s regulations, was determined to be unsuccessful, leading to the initiation of delisting proceedings. Regional Health Properties had the opportunity to challenge this decision by requesting a hearing with the Panel. Subsequently, a hearing was held on January 30, 2025, where both Regional Health Properties and the NYSE American staff presented their cases.

Following careful consideration of the information presented, the Panel, on February 3, 2025, unanimously upheld the initial decision to begin delisting proceedings. Regional Health Properties now has the option to submit a written request for a full Committee review of this decision within 15 calendar days from the date of the Panel’s decision.

Currently, although the Securities remain listed on the NYSE American, trading has been halted. The expectation is for the Securities to transition to the over-the-counter market following the delisting process.

It is important to note that all communications in the Form 8-K filing regarding this matter do not constitute any offer to sell securities or solicit votes, and no securities will be sold unlawfully. Additionally, Regional Health Properties is considering its options and assessing whether to pursue a review of the Panel’s decision.

The company also disclosed plans for a proposed merger with SunLink Health Systems, Inc., subject to approval by both shareholders. More information about this merger will be made available through a Registration Statement on Form S-4, to be filed with the SEC. Investors are advised to monitor upcoming filings and statements related to the merger for further details and updates.

The Form 8-K filing also included cautionary statements regarding forward-looking information, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties associated with the proposed merger and Regional Health Properties’ operations in general. The company will continue to evaluate its strategic options in light of recent developments.

