REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGNX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

RGNX opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,892,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after buying an additional 323,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 856,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 296,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 37,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 84.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 140,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

