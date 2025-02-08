Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Realty Income by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 301.91%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.