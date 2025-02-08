Realta Investment Advisors Buys 186 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Targa Resources by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $11,042,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $172.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $182.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.21.

Shares of TRGP opened at $201.30 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $86.56 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.46.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

