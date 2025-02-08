RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 5% – Time to Sell?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 1,284,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,902,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.22.

In other news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,302.50. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,406,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 404,949 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RealReal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in RealReal by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

