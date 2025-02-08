REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1724 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

REA Group Trading Down 0.8 %

RPGRY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 1,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. REA Group has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $44.52.

Get REA Group alerts:

REA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.