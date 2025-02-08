REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Announces Dividend of $0.17

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1724 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.
REA Group Trading Down 0.8 %
RPGRY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. 1,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. REA Group has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $44.52.
REA Group Company Profile
