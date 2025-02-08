Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 39800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$72.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

