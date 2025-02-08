Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
