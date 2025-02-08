Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.