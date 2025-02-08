QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $169.90 and last traded at $172.30. Approximately 2,237,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,165,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.04.

The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.04. The company has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

