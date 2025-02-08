QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 230,772 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,451,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 235,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.96 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $146.29 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,981 shares of company stock worth $4,000,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

