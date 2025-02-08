Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.24 and last traded at $22.93. Approximately 44,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 139,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 55,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.18 per share, for a total transaction of $949,298.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,328,717 shares in the company, valued at $727,207,358.06. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,456.24. This represents a 44.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 113.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

