Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Up 10% – Time to Buy?

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report) shares were up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 172,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 86,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Prosper Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's flagship project is Golden Sidewalk project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

