Promising Solar Stocks To Follow Now – February 06th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, installation, or development of solar energy products and services. These stocks are typically tied to the performance and growth of the solar energy industry as a whole, and their value can be influenced by factors such as government policies, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer demand for renewable energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.34. 56,552,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,850,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.26. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 182.52, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $475.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,945. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.95. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $374.75. 1,650,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,041. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.93 and a 200 day moving average of $283.41. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.86. 3,620,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,339. The company has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Constellation Energy stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.89. 1,247,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $126.73 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Featured Articles