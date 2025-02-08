Platform Technology Partners Sells 632 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.