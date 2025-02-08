Platform Technology Partners Sells 397 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.