Platform Technology Partners Purchases 3,865 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $181.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.27. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $213.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.