Platform Technology Partners Has $1.85 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $522.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $521.00 and a 200 day moving average of $495.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

