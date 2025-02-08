Platform Technology Partners Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after acquiring an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $276.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $229.47 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $272.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

