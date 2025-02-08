Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN) Trading 9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $605.00 and last traded at $605.00. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.00.

Pinelawn Cemetery Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.62.

Pinelawn Cemetery Company Profile

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

