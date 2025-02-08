Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 304,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BOND stock opened at $90.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.88 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

