Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

