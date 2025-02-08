Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.040-7.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.580-1.630 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $146.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

