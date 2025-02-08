Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 47,296 shares.The stock last traded at $17.44 and had previously closed at $17.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHVS
Pharvaris Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.
Pharvaris Company Profile
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pharvaris
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.