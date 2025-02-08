Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 47,296 shares.The stock last traded at $17.44 and had previously closed at $17.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile



Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

