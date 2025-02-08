Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and traded as low as C$1.33. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 36,102 shares traded.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$164.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Petrus Resources had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2131148 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Petrus Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.