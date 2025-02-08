Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.65%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $24.39 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Insider Activity at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, CEO Andrew Bednar sold 300,579 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $7,358,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,129.28. The trade was a 34.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dietrich Becker sold 442,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $10,841,922.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 379,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,347.20. This trade represents a 53.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.