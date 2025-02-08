Pediapharm (CVE:PDP) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Pediapharm Inc. (CVE:PDP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.30. 26,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 100,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Pediapharm Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$66.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Pediapharm

Pediapharm Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It distributes prescription medicines that are used to treat pathological conditions, which primarily affect children from infancy to 18 years of age; and commercializes non-prescription products, such as non-prescription drugs and medical devices that fulfill unmet medical needs of children.

