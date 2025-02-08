Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $15.00. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 37,840 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.85 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Park Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 39.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.