PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 337.07 ($4.18) and traded as low as GBX 327.20 ($4.06). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 332.20 ($4.12), with a volume of 245,619 shares trading hands.

PageGroup Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 335.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 365.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,037.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

About PageGroup

PageGroup Changes Lives…

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c. 8,500 people in 37 countries, with a gross profit of over £1,076.3mm in 2022. Our four core PageGroup brands are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

