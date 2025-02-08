Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This is a positive change from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

