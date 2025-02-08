Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 25% Higher – What’s Next?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 2,147,000,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 260,631,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
