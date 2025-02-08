Opinicus Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for about 1.4% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,118,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,758 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after acquiring an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $38,985,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $23,629,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 6.5 %

TOL stock opened at $124.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

