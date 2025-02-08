Opinicus Capital Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.0% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 110,698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 379,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,976 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Target by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $131.29 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.70.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

